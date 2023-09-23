Solomon Islands joins China in blasting Japan over Fukushima water release
- Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare called on Japan to find other options and warned of effects on his South Pacific archipelago
- Beijing earlier accused Tokyo of treating the ocean as a ‘sewer’ and banned all Japanese seafood imports
Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said he was “appalled” at the move and warned of effects on his South Pacific archipelago.
“If this nuclear waste water is safe, it should be stored in Japan. The fact that it’s dumped into the ocean shows that it is not safe,” he said.
“The effect of this act is transboundary and intergenerational and is an attack on global trust and solidarity,” he said, calling on Japan to stop “immediately” and find other options.
Will transparency over Fukushima water test results help Japan win back critics?
Japan began on August 24 discharging into the Pacific some of the 1.34 million tonnes of waste water that had collected since a tsunami devastated the facility in 2011.
Japan insists that the discharge is safe, a view backed by the UN atomic agency, and Western countries including the United States have voiced understanding.