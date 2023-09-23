The leader of Solomon Islands, who has developed close ties with China, on Friday joined Beijing in denouncing Japan’s release of waste water from Fukushima ’s crippled nuclear plant.

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said he was “appalled” at the move and warned of effects on his South Pacific archipelago.

“If this nuclear waste water is safe, it should be stored in Japan. The fact that it’s dumped into the ocean shows that it is not safe,” he said.

“The effect of this act is transboundary and intergenerational and is an attack on global trust and solidarity,” he said, calling on Japan to stop “immediately” and find other options.

Japan began on August 24 discharging into the Pacific some of the 1.34 million tonnes of waste water that had collected since a tsunami devastated the facility in 2011.