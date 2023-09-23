New Zealand is adding 17 occupations including prison guards, welders and aviation engineers to its Immigration Green List, which provides a fast track to residency.

From next year, employers in sectors such as information technology, automotive and engineering will have the option of Green List visas when they need to fill a specialist role and a New Zealand worker can’t be found, Immigration Minister Andrew Little said on Saturday in Wellington.

Other jobs added to the list include database and systems administrators, panel beaters, road-roller operators and vehicle painters, he said.

The list has expanded since the pandemic created skills shortages in a range of industries. The government expects offering residence will make New Zealand more attractive as it competes for foreign workers.