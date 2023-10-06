Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart raised her stake again in lithium producer Liontown Resources, giving her enough leverage to possibly block US miner Albemarle Corp’s US$4.3 billion proposed takeover of the company.

Australia’s richest person raised her stake to 16.7 per cent, becoming Liontown’s largest shareholder, her company Hancock Prospecting said on Friday.

“Hancock welcomes the opportunity to participate in the Kathleen Valley project as a shareholder, and have an influence on the company’s overall future direction – including where decisions are to be made by shareholders,” the company added.

Liontown’s Kathleen Valley lithium project in Western Australia is regarded as one of the world’s most promising deposits of the metal used in electric vehicles and smartphones. The developer has already agreed to supply US car giant Ford with the battery raw material

Rinehart has not said publicly whether she supports or opposes the takeover bid and a spokesperson declined to comment on whether the increased stake would be used to block Albemarle’s bid.