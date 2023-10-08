Australia ’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he is optimistic the country will vote in favour of changing the nation’s constitution to recognise indigenous people, but will not move to push the issue through legislation if the government’s proposal is rejected.

Campaigning for the referendum has become increasingly divisive in recent weeks. The proposal, known as the Indigenous Voice to Parliament, would include an indigenous advisory body to parliament in the constitution.

Major polls show Australians will vote “No” at the October 14 poll, although a rare rise was recorded last week. Opponents lead the campaign by 53 per cent to 38 per cent, according to an opinion poll last week.

“I’m optimistic,” Albanese said in an interview with ABC Television on Sunday. “What I see on the ground, whether it’s in Wangaratta or whether it be Shepparton or Sydney, or Brisbane, Melbourne, the places I’ve been – Hobart, Adelaide – in the last week have been extremely positive. The feedback is that when people have those conversations, they are willing to vote “Yes” .”

Early referendum balloting has begun, including in remote indigenous communities, with local media reporting more than 2 million people have already cast their votes. As the campaign enters its final days, Albanese said he would respect the outcome. “If Australians vote “No”, I don’t believe that it would be appropriate to then go and say ‘oh, well you’ve had your say but we’re going to legislate anyway’.”