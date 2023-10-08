Australia PM Anthony Albanese ‘optimistic’ on indigenous people referendum, won’t push issue through law if rejected
- PM Anthony Albanese’s comment comes as most polls show Australians will vote ‘No’ at the October 14 poll
- The Liberal Party describes the referendum as a ‘lose-lose’ situation, and ‘ divisive’ for Australians
Major polls show Australians will vote “No” at the October 14 poll, although a rare rise was recorded last week. Opponents lead the campaign by 53 per cent to 38 per cent, according to an opinion poll last week.
‘Most indigenous Australians doing fine’: Aboriginal leader ahead of Voice vote
Early referendum balloting has begun, including in remote indigenous communities, with local media reporting more than 2 million people have already cast their votes. As the campaign enters its final days, Albanese said he would respect the outcome. “If Australians vote “No”, I don’t believe that it would be appropriate to then go and say ‘oh, well you’ve had your say but we’re going to legislate anyway’.”
Since the country’s federation in 1901, only eight out of 44 referendums have been successful, the most recently in 1977.
Deputy Liberal Party leader Sussan Ley described the referendum as a “lose-lose” situation. “Whatever the result is on Saturday, it will be bad, divisive, and unhappy for Australians the next day,” Ley told Sky News television. “So we do need to bring the country together.”
Indigenous Australians experience high levels of social and economic disadvantage compared with the non-indigenous population, including higher rates of imprisonment and unemployment, lower wages and a shorter life expectancy. The proposal was originally suggested by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander elders in 2017.
Additional reporting by Reuters