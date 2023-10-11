A New Zealander smashed the world record on Wednesday for the most bungee jumps in 24 hours after making a total of 941 leaps off Auckland Bridge.

Mike Heard, 41, toppled the previous record of 765 jumps set by Frenchman Francois-Marie Dibon in Scotland last year.

Having started at 7am local time on Tuesday, Heard passed Dibon’s record in the early hours of Wednesday before powering on to set the new best mark, his support team said.

Mike Heard jumps from the “Bungy Pod” on Auckland’s Harbour Bridge on Wednesday. Photo: AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand via AFP

“It certainly wasn’t easy, and going into it, I knew it would be a massive challenge. The number of jumps we had to hit, added a whole new level of nerves to this attempt for me,” Heard said.