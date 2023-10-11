The 48-year-old mother of two had been a familiar face on the state broadcaster’s English-language channel, conducting interviews with noted CEOs from around the world.

‘I miss my children’: Australian journalist detained in China for 3 years writes ‘love letter’ home

“The Australian people very much wanted to see Cheng Lei reunited with her young kids,” Albanese said, adding that the reporter was “delighted” to be back home.

Born in Hunan province, Cheng is now an Australian national who emigrated to the country as a child, before returning to China and joining the state broadcaster in 2012. China does not allow citizens to hold dual nationality.

She was tried behind closed doors, with even Australia ’s ambassador to China blocked from entering the court to observe proceedings.

Australia’s government had long campaigned for her release, and for China to follow “basic standards of justice, procedural fairness and humane treatment”.

She had written about bleak prison conditions in a candid note dictated to Australian officials from jail and released in August

“I miss the sun,” read the message, described as a “love letter” to Australia.

“In my cell, the sunlight shines through the window but I can stand in it for only 10 hours a year.”

Australian journalist Cheng Lei poses for a selfie at an unknown location in an undated picture obtained by Reuters on Wednesday. Photo: Nicholas Coyle/Handout via Reuters

Albanese said she had been released after the “completion of legal processes in China”.

“[The] government has been seeking this for a long period of time and her return will be warmly welcomed not just by her family and friends but by all Australians,” he said. “Her return brings an end to a very difficult few years for Cheng and her family.”

Cheng’s case had been a serious point of friction between Canberra and Beijing.

China has repeatedly detained foreign nationals at times of high political tension with their home nations, raising accusations of hostage diplomacy.

Cheng’s case has often been compared with that of Chinese-born Australian writer Yang Jun , also known as Yang Hengjun, who has been detained in China since 2019 on vaguely defined espionage charges.

Albanese said that Cheng’s release would facilitate his visit to China at a “mutually agreed time” this year.

China was also furious at Canberra’s calls for an investigation into the origins of the Covid-19 outbreak that killed millions and plunged the world’s economy into a multi-year crisis.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Cheng’s release would facilitate his visit to China at a “mutually agreed time” this year. Photo: AFP

In retaliation, China introduced a swathe of de facto sanctions against Australian products , measures that have been slowly unwound as relations thaw.

Albanese, who said he had spoken to Cheng and welcomed her home on behalf of the country, called her “a very strong and resilient person”. Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong met her at the airport.

Albanese said Australia “continued to advocate” for Yang Jun’s release. He said he expected to visit China this year and told reporters dialogue with China was “a good thing”.

There had been public pressure on Albanese to secure Cheng’s release before any official visit to Australia’s biggest trading partner.

Additional reporting by Reuters, Bloomberg