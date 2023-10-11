Australian journalist Cheng Lei released from China detention, returns home
- Cheng has arrived in Melbourne and been reunited with her two children and family, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday
- She was detained in August 2020 and tried in secret on national security charges. Canberra had repeatedly called for her release
“The Australian people very much wanted to see Cheng Lei reunited with her young kids,” Albanese said, adding that the reporter was “delighted” to be back home.
The 48-year-old mother of two had been a familiar face on the state broadcaster’s English-language channel, conducting interviews with noted CEOs from around the world.
Born in Hunan province, Cheng is now an Australian national who emigrated to the country as a child, before returning to China and joining the state broadcaster in 2012. China does not allow citizens to hold dual nationality.
‘I miss my children’: Australian anchor held in China issues first statement
Australia’s government had long campaigned for her release, and for China to follow “basic standards of justice, procedural fairness and humane treatment”.
“I miss the sun,” read the message, described as a “love letter” to Australia.
“In my cell, the sunlight shines through the window but I can stand in it for only 10 hours a year.”
Albanese said she had been released after the “completion of legal processes in China”.
“[The] government has been seeking this for a long period of time and her return will be warmly welcomed not just by her family and friends but by all Australians,” he said. “Her return brings an end to a very difficult few years for Cheng and her family.”
Cheng’s case had been a serious point of friction between Canberra and Beijing.
China has repeatedly detained foreign nationals at times of high political tension with their home nations, raising accusations of hostage diplomacy.
‘Who can speak for me?’: Australian writer fears he will die in China prison
Albanese said that Cheng’s release would facilitate his visit to China at a “mutually agreed time” this year.
Albanese, who said he had spoken to Cheng and welcomed her home on behalf of the country, called her “a very strong and resilient person”. Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong met her at the airport.
Albanese said Australia “continued to advocate” for Yang Jun’s release. He said he expected to visit China this year and told reporters dialogue with China was “a good thing”.
There had been public pressure on Albanese to secure Cheng’s release before any official visit to Australia’s biggest trading partner.
Additional reporting by Reuters, Bloomberg