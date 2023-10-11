Speaking at a forum in Taipei, Morrison said his decision to fund lethal defensive weapons for Ukraine after Russia’s invasion had a broader message.

“When my government took the decision for Australia to swiftly provide lethal aid to support and assist Ukraine following the illegal invasion by Russia , that decision was taken with as much of having Beijing in mind as Moscow,” Morrison said.

Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during the Yushan Forum in Taipei, Taiwan on Thursday. Photo: Reuters

“We did it certainly to support Ukraine in their time of need and to defend democracy there, but we also did it to demonstrate our alignment with a global Western resolve to resist the aggression of authoritarianism, especially given the tacit endorsement of that invasion by Beijing,” he added.

“As I said, I was as concerned about Beijing as I was about Moscow.”

China has refused to condemn Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine it launched in February 2022. It has offered its own peace plan, which received a lukewarm response in both Russia and Ukraine.

Morrison is on his first trip to self-ruled Taiwan , which Beijing regards as a breakaway province to be brought under mainland control – by force, if necessary. Many countries, including the US, do not officially recognise Taiwan as an independent state but oppose the use of force to change the status quo.

Morrison said mainland China’s claims over Taiwan were a threat to the entire region, as it was involved in other territorial disputes too, like in the South China Sea

“Legitimately in the region one can ask: if Taiwan, then what and who is next?”