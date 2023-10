Australia panned ‘ridiculous’ Aukus delays. Now Britain is asking questions too

The head of Britain ’s Royal Navy has joined Australia in questioning US bureaucratic hurdles facing the three-country Aukus project to supply Australia with nuclear-powered submarines.

Admiral Ben Key said US regulations should not be used to maintain a competitive edge at a time when Western powers find themselves in “as contested an environment as we have been in for many decades, in terms … of the global order.”

“We have to be very careful as to what it is that you want your rules environment to achieve,” he told Washington’s Centre for Strategic and International Studies think tank, referring to International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) governing US technology transfer, something the Aukus project requires.

In long periods of peace, the regulators predominate, and in war, ratcatchers predominate … we want ratcatchers Admiral Ben Key, chief of Britain’s naval staff

“If your rules environment is to prevent your adversaries from getting it and seeing what it is, that’s probably realistic,” Key said. “If your rules environment is to allow you a competitive edge in a different way, then I would question whether that’s really enabling what matters to us all, which is to try and ensure a security framework.”