Australia’s prime minister will visit China in early November to meet President Xi Jinping , Canberra confirmed Sunday, as the two trading partners work to repair a once-frosty relationship.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese locked in the trip – from November 4 to November 7 – after China agreed to suspend a festering World Trade Organization dispute sparked by hefty tariffs on Australian wine.

“I look forward to visiting China, an important step towards ensuring a stable and productive relationship,” Albanese said in a statement.

“I welcome the progress we have made to return Australian products, including Australian wine, to the Chinese market.”

China slapped hefty tariffs on key Australian exports such as barley, beef and wine in 2020, flexing its economic muscle at the height of a bitter dispute with Australia’s former conservative government.