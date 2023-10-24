Australia’s Albanese talks up Indo-Pacific focus amid ‘important’ US trip
- The Australian prime minister is seeking to keep Washington focused on his country’s neighbourhood while the Israel-Gaza and Ukraine conflicts rage on
- Discussions on the landmark Aukus nuclear-submarine pact are also expected to be a prominent feature of the visit
The pomp-filled state visit comes as Washington looks to reinforce its ties with long-time ally Australia as part of a broader strategy to counter Beijing in the Asia-Pacific region.
“It will be an important visit,” Albanese said on Sunday before leaving. “The alliance between Australia and the United States is central to Australia’s foreign policy.”
Albanese arrives at the White House on Tuesday before the official state visit takes place on Wednesday, featuring talks with Biden in the Oval Office and a joint press conference in the iconic Rose Garden.
The state dinner on the South Lawn of the White House will reportedly include a show by US new wave band the B-52s.
Giant Australian and US flags have already been draped over a key building that forms part of the White House complex, while smaller pennants adorn lamp posts along Pennsylvania Avenue.
Discussions on the pact are expected to be a prominent feature of Albanese’s visit.
“It’s very important that we remain focused on the Indo-Pacific region,” the Australian prime minister told a news conference on Sunday, using the allies’ term for the Asia-Pacific region.
While trying to counter China, both countries are also trying to stabilise relations with the world’s second-biggest economy.
But Ukraine and the Middle East are also set to come up, with both Washington and Canberra providing military aid for Kyiv’s fight against the Russian invasion.
“We believe that there’s no more important time than now to have this visit with the Australians,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday.
She said it was vital to “demonstrate our strength and partnership … as we are continuing to see the invasion that continues in Ukraine.”
Albanese is due to visit Congress and said he would be “very supportive” of the US$106 billion security package that Biden is asking lawmakers to pass – which includes Ukraine funding and money for the Aukus pact.