The sons of an Australian writer jailed in China are hoping for his “miracle” release, urging Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to raise their father’s plight on his trip to Beijing.

Chinese-born Australian writer Yang Jun has been detained in China since 2019, accused of spying in a closed trial heavily criticised by human rights activists.

His health has rapidly deteriorated as a large cyst grows on his kidney, and his family now fears he will be “left to die” in detention.

In an open letter to Australian media – released on Wednesday ahead of Albanese’s November 4 trip to Beijing – Yang’s sons have asked the prime minister to “do all in your power to save our father’s life”.