Cracks emerge in Pacific island unity as 3 leaders skip annual bloc meeting amid US-China rivalry
- The leaders of Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu and Solomon Islands will not attend this week’s annual Pacific Islands Forum
- The Melanesian nations have been courted by both China and the US for security and economic ties in the strategic South Pacific
The Melanesian nations, which have been courted by China and the US for security and economic ties in the strategic South Pacific, will instead send ministers to the 18-member bloc meeting opening in Rarotonga, Cook Islands, on Monday.
Papua New Guinea will be represented by Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso, officials of the bloc’s most populous nation said on Monday, without explaining Prime Minister James Marape’s absence.
Vanuatu Prime Minister Charlot Salwai will send Climate Change Minister Ralph Regenvanu.
That nation’s focus at the four-day meeting will be “strengthening regionalism” though that would be challenging with key nations not sending leaders, Regenvanu said, without elaborating on why Salwai will not attend.
Vanuatu, whose largest external creditor is China, has experienced a period of political instability, with Salwai the third prime minister since August.
Solomon Islands’ government said Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele will lead its delegation.
Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare is “tied down with duties as Minister for Pacific Games” and parliament, his office said. Solomon Islands hosts the games this month.
A resolution at last year’s meeting agreed on a united approach as the US and China vie for influence, and mutual consultation before entering security arrangements.
New Zealand, yet to form a government after an election, will send a representative of the incoming National government and deputy prime minister from the caretaker Labour government.