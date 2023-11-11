An Australian cattle farmer is set to leave hospital nearly a month after he got bitten by a crocodile – and escaped by biting back.

Colin Deveraux, who is in his mid-60s, was walking toward a river in northern Australia to take care of some fencing when he saw fish clustering in a billabong, a pond left behind when the river changes course or floodwaters ebb.

Realising there was something else in the water besides the fish, he abandoned his idea of catching some and turned to leave.

“The water had receded, and it was down to this dirty water in the middle,” Deveraux told Australian broadcaster ABC. “I took two steps and the dirty b*****d latched onto my right foot.”