The head of Australia ’s second-largest telecoms company Optus resigned on Monday, cutting short a more than three-year tenure marred by a massive network-wide outage and one of the country’s largest data breaches.

Parent Singapore Telecommunications announced the resignation of Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin days after a network-wide outage left nearly half of Australia’s 26 million people without phone or internet for 12 hours.

Chief Financial Officer Michael Venter will take over as interim CEO, Singtel said in a statement.

An apology message to customers from the Optus website is displayed on a phone in Sydney on November 14. The 12-hour network blackout hit more than 10 million Australians. Photo: EPA-EFE

Rosmarin said she decided to resign after time for personal reflection following a parliamentary hearing on Friday where Optus executives said the company had no contingency plan in place for an outage of that scale.