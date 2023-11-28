New Zealand’s bid to repeal tobacco ban a blow to global anti-smoking efforts: critics
- Measures would have banned selling tobacco to anyone born after January 1, 2009, reduced nicotine in products, and cut number of retailers able to sell tobacco
- The incoming finance minister said the measures would reduce tax revenues, but critics say smoking costs public finances nearly twice tobacco tax income
Health and tobacco campaigners said on Monday that New Zealand’s plan to repeal laws that would ban tobacco sales for future generations threatened lives and put international efforts to curb smoking at risk.
The country’s new centre-right coalition will scrap the laws introduced by the previous Labour-led government, according to coalition agreements published on Friday.
They marked some of the toughest anti-tobacco rules in the world. A ban on smoking for future generations was subsequently proposed in the United Kingdom, with other countries also considering similar rules.
HCA pointed to academic research that found the laws could have saved some US$1.3 billion in health system costs over 20 years, and reduced mortality rates.
New Zealand’s Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of usual business hours in the country.
Sarah Jackson, Principal Research Fellow in the University College London Tobacco and Alcohol Research Group, said the decision could threaten plans in other nations.
“There is a risk that New Zealand’s U-turn could prompt policymakers in England to reconsider,” she said.
The coalition government will also tax smoked products only and reform regulations for alternatives like vapes, including a ban on disposable vapes and tougher penalties for those selling to underage customers, according to the documents.
Incoming Finance Minister Nicola Willis told New Zealand’s Newshub Nation that the former government’s measures would have significantly reduced tax revenues.