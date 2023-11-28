Australia will ban imports of disposable vapes from January 1, the government said on Tuesday, slamming the devices as recreational products addicting children.

The block on single-use vapes is aimed at reversing a “disturbing” increase in vaping among young people, Health Minister Mark Butler said.

Australia first revealed the import ban in May but had not given a start date until now.

Vaping had been sold to governments as a tool to help long-term smokers quit, Butler said.

The great majority of vapes contain nicotine, and children are becoming addicted Mark Butler, Australian Health Minister

“It was not sold as a recreational product, especially not one targeted to our kids, but that is what it has become,” the minister said.