A police officer in Australia was charged with manslaughter on Wednesday, after allegedly tasering a 95-year-old great-grandmother who later died in hospital.

Dementia patient Clare Nowland died in May this year , following a nursing home confrontation with police that shocked Australians and made international headlines.

She was allegedly shot with an electric stun gun as she slowly approached the officer with the assistance of her walking frame.

95-year-old woman in critical condition after being tasered by Australian police

Police said she was brandishing a steak knife in one of her hands.