Mobile phones will be banned in schools across New Zealand , conservative Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said on Friday, as his fledgling government looks to turn around the country’s plummeting literacy rates.

New Zealand’s schools once boasted some of the world’s best literacy scores, but levels of reading and writing have declined to the point that some researchers fear there is a classroom “crisis”.

Luxon declared he would ban phones at schools within his first 100 days in office, adopting a policy trialled with mixed results in the United States, United Kingdom and France.