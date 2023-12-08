“It’s obviously a matter for the US Congress, but we are hopeful of a good result. And if we achieve that good result, what’s in prospect is a once in a generation change,” he said.

The Australian government is “heartened and hopeful,” Defence Minister Richard Marles told reporters in Victoria state on Friday, adding that the first US submarine is expected to be sold to Australia in the next decade.

Aukus would create a “seamless defence industrial base” between Australia and the US, he added.

As a first step, Aukus provides for the sale of three US nuclear-powered submarines to Australia, before the sharing of nuclear-propulsion technology to develop a new class of submarine to be built in Australia and Britain around 2040.

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, on an official visit to Washington in October, had urged Congress members to pass legislation needed to move the Aukus project forward this year, after Australian officials had expressed concern about delays.

The US Senate and House of Representatives Armed Services Committees on Thursday released the text of the Fiscal 2024 National Defence Authorisation Act, or NDAA, that sets policy for the Department of Defence and authorises spending. It contains provisions that could pave the way for Australia to receive several US nuclear-powered submarines.

The Senate could take its first votes within days, with the House of Representatives expected to follow suit later this month.

Australia has introduced legislation to replicate US export controls on defence technology, to show it can protect defence secrets, as part of its Aukus commitment.