PNG ‘keeps’ China for the economy, US for external defence, Australia for internal security: PM
- Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape on Monday said ‘there was no conversation on security’ when he visited Beijing earlier this year
- He added that his country was ‘in the oil and gas business’ and he did not want to be lectured on climate change by rich nations
Marape said PNG had been transparent, and when he visited Beijing this year with his ministers “there was no conversation on security”.
“We keep them in the space of the economy, we went with traditional security partners for security,” he told a resources-investment conference in Sydney.
“These two are complementary. External security with the USA, and internal security with Australia,” he said.
Marape said improving security was important for foreign investors.
PNG’s exports are dominated by resources and energy, including liquefied natural gas.
Marape said he did not want to be lectured on climate change, and nations with the biggest carbon footprints and affluent lifestyles needed to take the lead in curbing emissions.
“My country is in the oil and gas business. Lucky for me we have the big forest and ocean to offset,” he said.
With 70 per cent of PNG forested, Marape said it was a “carbon negative” country and offered a green label to energy investors.