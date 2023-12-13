“We recognise Israel’s right to exist and right to defend itself. In defending itself, Israel must respect international humanitarian law,” the prime ministers said. “We are alarmed at the diminishing safe space for civilians in Gaza. The price of defeating Hamas cannot be the continuous suffering of all Palestinian civilians.”

In a joint statement on Wednesday, Anthony Albanese, Justin Trudeau and Christopher Luxon said they are deeply concerned by the scale of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and ongoing risks to all Palestinian civilians. Safe and unimpeded humanitarian access must be increased and sustained, they said.

After dire warnings by UN officials over a deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza in the two month long war between Israel and Hamas militants, the 193-member UN General Assembly passed a resolution calling for a ceasefire with 153 countries including Australia voting in favour and 23 abstaining.

Ten countries voted against including the US and Israel , which argue a ceasefire only benefits Hamas.

“Australia has consistently affirmed Israel’s right to defend itself,” Wong told a news conference in Adelaide after the UN resolution passed. “And in doing so, we have said as Israel must respect international humanitarian law, civilians and civilian infrastructure, including hospitals must be protected.

“The resolution we have supported is consistent with the position we have previously outlined on these issues.

The death toll in Gaza has eclipsed 17,000, according to the territory’s Hamas-run health authority. The United Nations Security Council last week overwhelmingly voted for a resolution calling for a ceasefire, but the US vetoed it.

The leaders of Australia, Canada and New Zealand, who are all members of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance with the US and Britain, said in their joint statement that they “unequivocally condemn Hamas’ terror attacks on Israel on October 7, the appalling loss of life, and the heinous acts of violence perpetrated in those attacks, including sexual violence.”

They called for a renewed pause in fighting, noting the first had allowed for the release of more than 100 hostages and supported an increase in humanitarian access to affected civilians.

“We want to see this pause resumed and support urgent international efforts towards a sustainable ceasefire,” the leaders said. “This cannot be one-sided. Hamas must release all hostages, stop using Palestinian civilians as human shields, and lay down its arms.”

There is “no role for Hamas” in the future governance of Gaza, they said, adding they support Palestinians’ right to self-determination.

“We recommit ourselves to working with partners toward a just and enduring peace in the form of a two-state solution, where Israelis and Palestinians can live securely within internationally recognised borders,” the statement said. “We remain concerned about the impact of the conflict spilling across the region and urge all governments in the region to work towards containing the conflict.”

Additional reporting by Reuters