Ethnic Chinese is first person charged under Australia’s espionage act

An Australia court on Tuesday found a Melbourne man who held prominent positions in Chinese community associations guilty of planning an act of foreign interference, the first verdict of its kind under a law introduced in 2018.

Duong, who also goes by the name Sunny, served as deputy chairman of the Museum of Chinese Australian History, a popular tourist attraction in Melbourne’s Chinatown, and was also president of the Oceania Federation of Chinese Organisations, which represents ethnic Chinese from Vietnam Cambodia and Laos.

Geoff Wade, a historian who has studied Sino-Asian ties and Chinese influence efforts , posted on X, when it was still known as Twitter , that the federation is a member of the United Front network, which promotes Beijing‘s interests overseas, such as its stance on the unification of mainland China and Taiwan

China-Australia relations 'on the right path', Xi Jinping tells Anthony Albanese on Beijing visit

Under the law, a foreign interference activity undermines Australia’s national interests and is secretly carried out on behalf of a foreign government.

“Foreign interference remains a significant national security priority for the AFP,” the police statement said.

When the law was introduced to parliament, then Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull cited allegations of Chinese government interference in Australian politics and universities, sparking an angry response from Beijing.