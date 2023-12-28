Wild weather leaves at least 10 dead in eastern Australia, officials say

Wild weather has left at least 10 people dead in the eastern Australian states of Queensland and Victoria, officials said on Wednesday.

Three men, aged 48, 59 and 69, were killed after a boat with 11 people on board capsized in rough weather in Moreton Bay off the south Queensland coast on Tuesday, police said. Ambulances took eight survivors to a hospital in stable conditions.

The men were aboard the 39-foot pleasure craft on an annual fishing trip, The Courier Mail newspaper reported.

An emergency worker during a rescue operation after heavy rain in east Gippsland, east of Melbourne in the Australian state of Victoria on Tuesday. Photo: Handout / Victoria Police / AFP

Queensland Police Acting Chief Superintendent Andrew Pilotto said those rescued were lucky to survive.