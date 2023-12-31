Australia thunderstorms raise risk of flash flooding

Parts of Australia’s east face severe thunderstorms for the second straight day on Sunday, the weather bureau has warned, with heavy rains raising the risk of dangerous flash flooding.

In the last 24 hours, a wild weather system across the southeastern regions of Queensland and northern New South Wales has produced torrential rains, hailstones as big as 5cm (2 inches) and wind gusts close to 100kph (62mph).

The rural town of Beerburrum in Queensland’s Sunshine Coast region picked up 127mm (5 inches) of rain, roughly a month’s average.

A local resident cleans up after storm damage in Oxenford on the Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, on December 28, 2023. Photo: EPA-EFE

“Yet another day of severe thunderstorms is on the way ... with the storm risk becoming more extensive throughout the first week of 2024,” Miriam Bradbury, a forecaster at the Bureau of Meteorology, said in a video message on the social media platform X.