South China Morning Post
Advertisement
Advertisement
New Zealand
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
Cows from a milking shed at a dairy farm at Opiki, Manawatu, New Zealand. Photo: NZME
AsiaAustralasia

New Zealand dairy products can enter China duty-free, last tariffs removed under FTA

  • Imports of milk powder were subjected to the longest phase-out under the New Zealand-China free trade agreement signed in 2008
  • New Zealand’s Trade Minister Todd McClay says the removal is expected to deliver tariff savings of US$221 million per year
New Zealand
Reuters
Reuters
Why you can trust SCMP
New Zealand said on Monday all its dairy products were now able to enter China duty-free as safeguard duties on milk powder ended on December 31, marking the removal of all remaining tariffs agreed upon in the free trade deal between the two countries.
New Zealand was the first developed country to sign a free-trade agreement with China in 2008, with the imports of milk powder subjected to the longest phase-out. An upgraded trade deal was entered when former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern met President Xi Jinping in 2022.

“This is good news for our dairy sector. The removal of these remaining tariffs is expected to deliver additional annual tariff savings of approximately NZ$350 million [US$221 million],” Trade Minister Todd McClay said in a statement.

Why New Zealand joining Aukus may be seen as retreat ‘towards the Anglosphere’

“The [free trade agreement] continues to deliver benefit to the New Zealand economy and to underpin the New Zealand-China trade relationship.”

China is New Zealand’s largest trading partner, with two-way trade exceeding NZ$37 billion (US$23.40 billion) in 2021. Annual dairy exports to China have averaged 1.4 million tonnes, worth about NZ$8 billion each year over the past three years, around half of which was milk powder, official data showed.

Safeguard duties are emergency tariffs that countries use to shield domestic industries against intense competition from a sudden surge in imports of a particular product.

European milk makers hurting over tariffs look to leave Thailand

The so-called special agricultural safeguards mechanism in the free trade deal was designed as a temporary measure. The tariff preferences are applied up to a designated volume and China’s standard tariff applied to imports above the safeguard trigger.

Safeguards duties on milk and cream, butter, and cheese ended in 2021, while those on milk powders ended on December 31, 2023.

Post