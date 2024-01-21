Large swathes of Australia sweltered on Sunday in a heatwave, the nation’s weather forecaster said, raising bushfire risk in an already high-risk fire season amid an El Nino weather pattern.

Heatwave alerts at “extreme” level, the highest danger rating, were in place for a second day for parts of Western Australia and were extended to South Australia, while areas of Queensland, New South Wales and the Northern Territory were under “severe” warnings, the weather forecaster said.

Burnt trees and shrubbery after a bushfire at Parkerville in Perth, Western Australia, last month. Heatwave alerts are at the highest danger rating for a second day for parts of the state on Sunday. Photo: EPA

It cautioned that in Western Australia, the nation’s largest state, the remote Pilbara and Gascoyne areas could hit the high 40 degrees Celsius on Sunday.