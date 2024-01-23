“It’s a sovereign decision for Tuvalu just as it is a sovereign decision for us,” Wong said.

For decades, the Chinese government has been whittling away at Taiwan’s diplomatic partners around the world, attempting to isolate the democratically-governed island which it sees as part of its territory to be reunited by force if necessary.

While many nations, including the US, do not officially acknowledge Taiwan as an independent state, they oppose any use of force to alter the existing status quo.

Tuvalu’s ambassador to Taiwan Bikenibeu Paeniu told The Australian newspaper in a story published on Saturday that rumours are circulating that his country could be the next to cut diplomatic ties with Taipei. An election is due to be held in the Pacific nation this week.

Bloomberg has reached out to the Tuvalu government for comment but has not received a response.

Australia’s treaty in November with Tuvalu was seen as a major win for Canberra as it seeks to cement its influence in the Pacific in the face of a concerted push by the Chinese government in the region.