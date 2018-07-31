Australia and Japan have joined the United States in a push to invest in infrastructure projects in the Indo-Pacific region, at a time when China is spending billions of dollars on its Belt and Road Initiative across Asia.

The move is part of a broader effort by the United States and its allies to reassert their influence in the Pacific amid fears that the region is increasingly susceptible to diplomatic pressure from Beijing.

“The United States, Japan and Australia have formed a trilateral partnership to mobilise investment in projects that drive economic growth, create opportunities, and foster a free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the US Overseas Private Investment Corp and the Japanese Bank for International Cooperation said in a statement.

The investments will include energy, transport, tourism and technology infrastructure, with the governments aiming to attract private capital to projects.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday announced US$113 million in new technology, energy and infrastructure initiatives in emerging Asia in a speech defining the economic aspect of President Donald Trump’s “Indo-Pacific” strategy.

Pompeo said the United States “will never seek domination in the Indo-Pacific,” and that “we will oppose any country that does”.

Pompeo is likely to make announcements about the pact’s funding arrangements during his visit to Asia, which will include Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia, according to Stephen Kirchner, director of trade and investment programme at the US Studies Centre at the University of Sydney.

“This is designed to provide mechanism that will allow more private-sector funding for the infrastructure projects that countries in this region need,” Kirchner said.

That will mean it will operate in different ways to established funds such as the World Bank and Asian Development Bank, he said.

Australia’s Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said the trilateral partnership would “mobilise investment in projects that drive economic growth, create opportunities, and foster a free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific”.

“We share the belief that good investments stem from transparency, open competition, sustainability, adhering to robust global standards, employing the local workforce, and avoiding unsustainable debt burdens.”

Bishop did not name China, but Canberra has been critical of Beijing’s Pacific “soft diplomacy” push and has refocused its aid programmes to win hearts and minds in the island nations.

Australia has recently stepped up its engagement in the Pacific, allocating it the largest slice of its aid budget, while Japan has also been stepping up its diplomacy in the region, recently opening an embassy in Vanuatu’s capital, Port Vila.

China’s role in the region is set to be high on the agenda at the 18-nation Pacific Islands Forum annual meeting in Nauru in September.

Earlier this month China announced it was planning a first-ever summit between President Xi Jinping and Pacific Island leaders ahead of this year’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) forum in Papua New Guinea.

