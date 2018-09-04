South Korean President Moon Jae-in and United States President Donald Trump held talks over the telephone on Tuesday, on the eve of the departure of a South Korean presidential envoy to North Korea to discuss plans for a third inter-Korean summit.

“President Moon explained in detail that the special envoy will be sent to prepare for S. Korea-N. Korea summit and to settle permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula through denuclearisation,” the presidential office said in a statement.

It showed that Trump wished for a fruitful result from the upcoming inter-Korean summit, which is expected to take place sometime this month.

Moon plans to meet with Trump later this month when he visits the US to attend the opening of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, at which time they will discuss future strategy regarding issues on the Korean Peninsula, according to the statement.

Moon on Sunday appointed his top security adviser Chung Eui-yong to lead a five-member delegation to visit North Korea.

The delegation will include Suh Hoon, chief of the National Intelligence Service; vice unification minister Chun Hae-sung; Yun Kun-young, presidential secretary for state affairs; and Kim Sang-gyun, a senior National Intelligence Service official.

Those five members met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in March when they travelled to Pyongyang to plan the historic summit in April 27 between Moon and Kim at the border village of Panmunjom.

The two leaders held a second summit there on May 26.

North and South Korea agreed in high-level talks on August 13 to hold third inter-Korean summit sometime in September in Pyongyang.

The South Korean delegation will fly directly to North Korea on Wednesday over the Yellow Sea and return to Seoul the same day.