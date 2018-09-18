South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Tuesday started a landmark summit in Pyongyang aimed at salvaging stalled nuclear talks.

Moon arrived in Pyongyang by air on Tuesday morning for his three-day visit. The two leaders then rode in a black open-top limousine through the wide tree-lined streets of the North Korean capital as thousands of citizens waved holding pom-poms and flags.

The third summit comes as US-North Korea denuclearisation talks are in a stalemate. Kim has yet to specify concrete measures to get rid of his country’s nuclear weapons.

Moon and Kim were holding their summit at the headquarters of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea. It is the first time a South Korean president has set foot in that building.

Three big issues were expected to be on the agenda; improving inter-Korean relations, promoting denuclearisation and US-North Korea dialogue, and ending inter-Korean military tensions.

Talks were expected to continue Wednesday before a banquet in the evening.

Before the summit, Moon and Kim, with their wives, exchanged flattering words at Paekhwawon State Guest House.

“We are not as developed as other countries … but we will do our best to serve [the delegations] well,” Kim Jong-un said to Moon and South Korea’s first lady Kim Jeong-sook.

“Panmumjom’s Spring has successfully led into Pyongyang’s autumn … Now it’s time to bear some fruits,” Moon said.

Moon is expected to return to Seoul on Thursday morning. The South Korean leader is due to fly to New York later this month to attend the UN General Assembly, where he is expected to meet Trump.

More to come …