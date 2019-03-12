Channels

US envoy to North Korea Stephen Biegun said gaps remain between Washington and Pyongyang on the elimination of nuclear weapons from North Korea. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

US envoy for North Korea says ‘diplomacy still very much alive’ with Pyongyang despite summit collapse

  • But Stephen Biegun said North Korea must show it is fully committed to elimination of its nuclear weapons
  • Andrea Thompson, the US undersecretary of state for arms control and international security, said she believed Trump and Kim would meet again in a third summit
Topic |   North Korea
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu  

Published: 3:48am, 12 Mar, 2019

Updated: 5:21am, 12 Mar, 2019

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump in Hanoi, Vietnam, last month. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump open to third summit with Kim Jong-un but none planned, adviser says

  • John Bolton says Trump remains confident in his personal relationship with the North Korean leader
Topic |   North Korea
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 2:50am, 11 Mar, 2019

Updated: 2:50am, 11 Mar, 2019

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump in Hanoi, Vietnam, last month. Photo: AP
