Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during a press conference at Waterfront Place in Brisbane. Photo: EPA
Australia seeks to rekindle China ties with new ‘turbo charged’ foundation after Huawei ban, foreign interference claims
- Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government announced the formation of the national body, which will use the private sector, industry lobby groups, and organisations in engaging China
Topic | China-Australia relations
