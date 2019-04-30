Myanmar’s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at Phnom Penh International Airport in Cambodia on April 29. Photo: Reuters
China’s relationship with Asean under scrutiny as Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi makes first visit to Cambodia
- The state counsellor’s trip underlines the similarities between two nations isolated from the international community over human rights abuses
- Naypyidaw and Phnom Penh are also seen as loyal to Beijing, a position that has hampered the Southeast Asian bloc’s effectiveness
Topic | Aung San Suu Kyi
Myanmar’s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at Phnom Penh International Airport in Cambodia on April 29. Photo: Reuters
Phnom Penh’s White Building, designed by Cambodian architect Vann Volyvann, before its destruction. File photo
Chinese tourists win, poor Cambodians lose with US$4 billion Hong Kong-backed casino in Phnom Penh
- Tenants turfed out of Phnom Penh’s iconic low-income housing block, the White Building, were told it would be redeveloped to house Cambodians
- Instead, NagaCorp is planning a development the size of Marina Bay Sands in Singapore that it hopes will attract high-rolling Chinese gamblers
Topic | Cambodia
Phnom Penh’s White Building, designed by Cambodian architect Vann Volyvann, before its destruction. File photo