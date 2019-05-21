The USS Barry in the South Pacific in 2017. Palau, the Marshall Islands and Micronesia are part of the Compact of Free Association, which gives the US military exclusive access to their airspace and territorial waters. Photo: Bloomberg
US-China battle for influence sees Trump welcome leaders of South Pacific island nations to the White House
- The presidents of Palau, the Marshall Islands and Micronesia are making the historic visit as the US tries to shore up its power base in the Indo-Pacific
- Experts say China’s growing economic ties with those states have Washington worried that Beijing might eventually displace it as the major power in the region
Topic | United States
