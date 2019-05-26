Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump wave before playing a round of golf at Mobara Country Club in Chiba. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump plays golf with Japan PM Shinzo Abe after dismissing North Korea’s launch of ‘some small weapons’
- US President Donald Trump played down recent North Korean missile tests, tweeting from Tokyo that they’re not a concern for him - even though they are for his Japanese host, Shinzo Abe
- Trump said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s attacks on one of his Democratic rivals, former vice-president Joe Biden, made him smile
Topic | Diplomacy
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump wave before playing a round of golf at Mobara Country Club in Chiba. Photo: AFP