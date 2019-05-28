US troops take photos of President Donald Trump aboard the USS Wasp. Photo: Reuters
President Donald Trump boasts ‘fearsome’ US military in the Pacific during final Japan speech aimed at rivals China, North Korea
- His address to 800 cheering military personnel marked Memorial Day, the US holiday honouring the war dead. But it was also clearly aimed at growing rival China and North Korea
- It followed a landmark visit to Japan, where he became the first foriegn guest to meet new Emperor Naruhito
US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump insists ‘very smart’ Kim Jong-un knows he must give up nukes and backs Shinzo Abe to meet one on one
- Abe will be hoping positive tone extends to talks on trade, military ties and the growing superpower rivalry between Washington and Beijing
- Trump also says the United States is not seeking regime change in Iran despite mounting tensions
