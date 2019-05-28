Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The US-China trade war is having a “negative” impact on international efforts to persuade North Korea to abandon its nuclear arsenal, says Moon Chung-in. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Seoul fears US-China trade war distracting Beijing from North Korea denuclearisation: Moon adviser

  • Moon Chung-in, special adviser to South Korea’s president, says the trade dispute is hampering Xi Jinping’s involvement in talks with Pyongyang
  • He also warns of a ‘new cold war’ bloc pitting Russia, China and North Korea against Washington should US-China ties worsen
Topic |   North Korea nuclear crisis
Park Chan-kyong

Park Chan-kyong  

Published: 10:12pm, 28 May, 2019

Updated: 10:12pm, 28 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

The US-China trade war is having a “negative” impact on international efforts to persuade North Korea to abandon its nuclear arsenal, says Moon Chung-in. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.