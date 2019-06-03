Two warships from the People’s Liberation Army Navy at Garden Island Naval Base in Sydney, Australia. Photo: EPA
Chinese warships in Sydney: a surprise for the Australian public, and a show of strength from Beijing?
- Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the visit was reciprocal, while to experts it shows China’s ability to carry out naval operations around the world
- The flotilla has also been described as a ‘public relations disaster’ as it arrives in the wake of other controversies involving Australian and Chinese vessels
Topic | China-Australia relations
