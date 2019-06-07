Channels

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen with Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in a 2010 file picture. Photo: Reuters
Singapore moves to soothe row over PM Lee Hsien Loong’s Vietnam-Cambodia comments, denies sympathy for Khmer Rouge

  • Cambodian leader Hun Sen has accused the island nation’s leader of ‘supporting genocide’ for his remarks on Vietnam’s 1978 invasion of Cambodia
  • Vietnam has also protested, leading Singapore’s speaker of parliament to say it was their choice to ‘define the past as they see fit’
Dewey Sim

Published: 10:42pm, 7 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:46pm, 7 Jun, 2019

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen with Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in a 2010 file picture. Photo: Reuters
Skeletal remains from a mass grave containing the bodies of hundreds of Khmer Rouge victims in Cambodia. Photo: AFP
Hun Sen accuses Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong of ‘supporting genocide’ as war of words over Cambodia’s Khmer Rouge-era escalates

  • Vietnam’s actions to remove the Khmer Rouge regime in the late 1970s are still a source of division among Asean member states
  • Singapore was among those that saw Hanoi’s actions as an act of foreign aggression; Cambodia and Vietnam to this day say this is ‘not true’
Dewey Sim  

Lynn Lee  

Published: 12:30pm, 6 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:28pm, 7 Jun, 2019

Skeletal remains from a mass grave containing the bodies of hundreds of Khmer Rouge victims in Cambodia. Photo: AFP
