Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen with Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in a 2010 file picture. Photo: Reuters
Singapore moves to soothe row over PM Lee Hsien Loong’s Vietnam-Cambodia comments, denies sympathy for Khmer Rouge
- Cambodian leader Hun Sen has accused the island nation’s leader of ‘supporting genocide’ for his remarks on Vietnam’s 1978 invasion of Cambodia
- Vietnam has also protested, leading Singapore’s speaker of parliament to say it was their choice to ‘define the past as they see fit’
Topic | Singapore
Skeletal remains from a mass grave containing the bodies of hundreds of Khmer Rouge victims in Cambodia. Photo: AFP
Hun Sen accuses Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong of ‘supporting genocide’ as war of words over Cambodia’s Khmer Rouge-era escalates
- Vietnam’s actions to remove the Khmer Rouge regime in the late 1970s are still a source of division among Asean member states
- Singapore was among those that saw Hanoi’s actions as an act of foreign aggression; Cambodia and Vietnam to this day say this is ‘not true’
