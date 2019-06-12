Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with US President Donald Trump in Singapore on June 12, 2018. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Why Asean nations are reluctant to put pressure on North Korea over weapons programmes

  • Member states have been trying to improve ties with North Korea, as the possibility of military conflict with the US has subsided
  • Asean sources said there are enterprises in the region that have exported goods to North Korea in defiance of UN Security Council resolutions
Topic |   North Korea
Kyodo

Kyodo  

Published: 11:45am, 12 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:45am, 12 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with US President Donald Trump in Singapore on June 12, 2018. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi, Vietnam, on February 28. The meeting failed to advance negotiations to end the nuclear stand-off, with North Korea now refusing all contact with the US administration. Photo: AP
Glyn Ford
Opinion

Opinion

Glyn Ford

A third US-North Korea summit is the last best chance for resolving nuclear crisis

  • North Korea is in purdah and the signs are not positive, but Trump is open to a quick deal, and a third summit might just happen this year if South Korea steps into the breach
  • Meanwhile, the clock is ticking for the millions in North Korea suffering from acute food shortages
Glyn Ford

Glyn Ford  

Published: 2:00am, 15 May, 2019

Updated: 4:08am, 15 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi, Vietnam, on February 28. The meeting failed to advance negotiations to end the nuclear stand-off, with North Korea now refusing all contact with the US administration. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.