Japan’s Coast Guard and Maritime Self-Defence Force have conducted their first joint exercises in the South China Sea, earning the ire of Pyongyang. Photo: Reuters
North Korea takes offence to Japanese naval exercises – to curry favour with Xi and China
- In a bid to show its support before a defence treaty with Beijing expires in 2021, Pyongyang has called the drills a reminder of Japan’s imperial past
- The strong words from state-run North Korean media come as bilateral ties warm following Xi’s visit to the North in early June
