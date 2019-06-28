Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Japan’s Coast Guard and Maritime Self-Defence Force have conducted their first joint exercises in the South China Sea, earning the ire of Pyongyang. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

North Korea takes offence to Japanese naval exercises – to curry favour with Xi and China

  • In a bid to show its support before a defence treaty with Beijing expires in 2021, Pyongyang has called the drills a reminder of Japan’s imperial past
  • The strong words from state-run North Korean media come as bilateral ties warm following Xi’s visit to the North in early June
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Published: 4:30pm, 28 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:40pm, 28 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Japan’s Coast Guard and Maritime Self-Defence Force have conducted their first joint exercises in the South China Sea, earning the ire of Pyongyang. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.