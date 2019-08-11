Channels

A security officer stands guard during a lock-down in Srinagar on August 10. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

India to bring supplies to Kashmir as Pakistan set to go to UN with support of China amid genocide accusations

  • Lockdown in disputed region continues after India stripped it of its constitutional autonomy
Topic |   Kashmir
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 1:17am, 11 Aug, 2019

Supporters of Islamist political party Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan protest in Lahore against India’s move to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

China says it will support Pakistan ‘upholding its rights’ in Kashmir row with India

  • Beijing urges calm after Indian government moves to strip disputed territory of its special status but offers support to its Pakistani ally
  • Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi tells counterpart Wang Yi that he is confident China will ‘uphold justice’ on this issue
Topic |   China-India border dispute
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 11:22pm, 10 Aug, 2019

