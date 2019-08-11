Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: AFP
Pakistan PM Imran Khan claims lack of action to defend Kashmir is like ‘appeasing Hitler’
- Khan tweeted that the ‘ideology of Hindu Supremacy, like the Nazi Aryan Supremacy, will not stop’ in Kashmir
- India last week rescinded years of autonomy enjoyed by the Indian-ruled part of Kashmir and gave full control to the central government
Topic | Kashmir
