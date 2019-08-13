An activist outside the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila steps on a paper Chinese flag during a protest against the sinking of a fishing boat. Photo: EPA
When Xi meets Duterte: is the China-Philippines honeymoon over?
- Philippine president has gone out of his way to improve relations with Beijing since his 2016 election
- However, tensions in the South China Sea seem likely to cast a long shadow over his upcoming visit
Topic | Diplomacy
An activist outside the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila steps on a paper Chinese flag during a protest against the sinking of a fishing boat. Photo: EPA