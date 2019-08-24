Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif. Photo: NTB Scanpix via Reuters
Iran’s foreign minister Javad Zarif looks to China, Japan, Malaysia to seek relief from US sanctions
- Washington slapped sanctions on Zarif last month to target any US assets he has and impact his ability to travel
- Iran-US ties have deteriorated since Trump withdrew the US from a 2015 deal in which Iran agreed to limit nuclear activities in return for sanctions relief
Topic | Iran
US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper ahead of a meeting with Japanese Defence Minister Takeshi Iwaya in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters
US defence chief Mark Esper urges Japan to join Strait of Hormuz coalition to counter Iran threat
- Japanese counterpart said government would think carefully about what role Tokyo can play in guaranteeing passage of ships in the Middle East
- Esper also said China is ignoring values such as the international rule of law, freedom of navigation and respect for the sovereignty of other nations
Topic | Japan
