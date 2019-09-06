Panda Meng-Meng looks at one of her newborn twin cubs at Berlin Zoo, Germany. Photo: Reuters
Calls to name Berlin zoo’s panda cubs ‘Hong and Kong’ spark German national debate on China
- Berlin’s zoo is celebrating the safe arrival of the first panda cubs born in Germany
- But a competition to name them has sparked a national debate about panda diplomacy, as the German leader visits Beijing
Double happiness for Berlin as resident panda gives birth to twins
- Germany welcomes first panda cubs born in the country
- Zoo reports mother and babies doing well and in good health
