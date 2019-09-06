Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Panda Meng-Meng looks at one of her newborn twin cubs at Berlin Zoo, Germany. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Calls to name Berlin zoo’s panda cubs ‘Hong and Kong’ spark German national debate on China

  • Berlin’s zoo is celebrating the safe arrival of the first panda cubs born in Germany
  • But a competition to name them has sparked a national debate about panda diplomacy, as the German leader visits Beijing
Topic |   Germany
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 12:29pm, 6 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Panda Meng-Meng looks at one of her newborn twin cubs at Berlin Zoo, Germany. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chinese giant panda Meng Meng has given birth to twins at Berlin zoo, the first pandas to be born in Germany. Photo: EPA-EFE
China

Double happiness for Berlin as resident panda gives birth to twins

  • Germany welcomes first panda cubs born in the country
  • Zoo reports mother and babies doing well and in good health
Topic |   Pandas
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 4:22pm, 2 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese giant panda Meng Meng has given birth to twins at Berlin zoo, the first pandas to be born in Germany. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.