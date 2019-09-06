Male giant panda Jiao Qing, the father of the newborn twins. Photo: AFP
As Germany debates calling its panda twins Hong and Kong, just how do pandas get named?
- Panda twins born in Berlin’s zoo have sparked a national debate on China, with calls to name them in recognition of the ongoing protests
- The pandas are on loan from the Chinese government, which will most likely have the final say on the names
Topic | Pandas
Panda Meng-Meng looks at one of her newborn twin cubs at Berlin Zoo, Germany. Photo: Reuters
Calls to name Berlin zoo’s panda cubs ‘Hong and Kong’ spark German national debate on China
- Berlin’s zoo is celebrating the safe arrival of the first panda cubs born in Germany
- But a competition to name them has sparked a national debate about panda diplomacy, as the German leader visits Beijing
Topic | Germany
