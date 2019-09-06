Channels

Male giant panda Jiao Qing, the father of the newborn twins. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

As Germany debates calling its panda twins Hong and Kong, just how do pandas get named?

  • Panda twins born in Berlin’s zoo have sparked a national debate on China, with calls to name them in recognition of the ongoing protests
  • The pandas are on loan from the Chinese government, which will most likely have the final say on the names
Topic |   Pandas
Crystal Tai

Crystal Tai  

Updated: 4:54pm, 6 Sep, 2019

Male giant panda Jiao Qing, the father of the newborn twins. Photo: AFP
Panda Meng-Meng looks at one of her newborn twin cubs at Berlin Zoo, Germany. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Calls to name Berlin zoo’s panda cubs ‘Hong and Kong’ spark German national debate on China

  • Berlin’s zoo is celebrating the safe arrival of the first panda cubs born in Germany
  • But a competition to name them has sparked a national debate about panda diplomacy, as the German leader visits Beijing
Topic |   Germany
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 12:41pm, 6 Sep, 2019

Panda Meng-Meng looks at one of her newborn twin cubs at Berlin Zoo, Germany. Photo: Reuters
