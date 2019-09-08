Channels

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono (centre) with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha in Beijing recently. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Japan’s foreign minister Taro Kono tipped to move to defence amid dispute with South Korea, report says

  • Taro Kono has taken a tough stance against South Korea over wartime issues which have strained political and trade ties between the two countries
Topic |   Japan
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 2:27pm, 8 Sep, 2019

South Korean Navy special forces ‘defend’ the islands. Photo: AFP
East Asia

Japan protests as South Korea ‘defends’ disputed islands in war games

  • Drill comes after South Korea formally scrapped a bilateral military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan
  • Tokyo ‘strongly urged’ Seoul to bring the exercise to a halt
Topic |   South Korea
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:20pm, 25 Aug, 2019

