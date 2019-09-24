Channels

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. Photo: dpa
Diplomacy

Trump and Moon discuss another North Korea summit but ‘what’s going to come out of it’?

  • Trump and Moon reaffirmed pledge not to use force against North Korea, and if North Korea denuclearises, to provide a bright future for the country
  • Meanwhile, talks on renewing a military cost-sharing deal with the US will begin on Tuesday in Seoul with a view to strengthening alliance
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 11:30am, 24 Sep, 2019

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. Photo: dpa
