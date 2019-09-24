South Korean President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. Photo: dpa
Trump and Moon discuss another North Korea summit but ‘what’s going to come out of it’?
- Trump and Moon reaffirmed pledge not to use force against North Korea, and if North Korea denuclearises, to provide a bright future for the country
- Meanwhile, talks on renewing a military cost-sharing deal with the US will begin on Tuesday in Seoul with a view to strengthening alliance
Topic | Diplomacy
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. Photo: dpa
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un walks with US President Donald Trump in Vietnam’s Hanoi in February. Photo: AP
Did North Korea’s Kim Jong-un invite US President Donald Trump to visit him in Pyongyang?
- The offer for another summit came in a letter delivered late last month, according to South Korea’s ‘Joongang’ newspaper
- This appeared to be confirmed by Seoul’s foreign minister in parliament on Monday, though she did issue a clarification of her comments later in the day
Topic | Kim Jong-un
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un walks with US President Donald Trump in Vietnam’s Hanoi in February. Photo: AP