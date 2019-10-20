Singapore's Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen (L) and China’s Defence Minister Wei Fenghe (R) shake hands at the signing of the updated defence agreement. Photo: Mindef
Singapore and China sign agreement to boost defence cooperation
- Defence chiefs from China and Singapore formalise agreement made in May this year
- New areas of cooperation include mutual logistics support and establishment of a bilateral hotline
Topic | Singapore
